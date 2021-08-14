Studs and Duds from Detroit Lions' Preseason Opener

Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds from their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The new-look Detroit Lions were quiet in Friday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans were treated to an early look at the post-Matthew Stafford Lions, an offense that features Jared Goff at the helm.

Defensively, the Lions limited most starters, and weren’t tested much vertically by Mitchell Trubisky, who started the game in place of Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen.

The Lions fell to the Bills, 16-15.

Without further ado, here are the studs and duds from the Lions' preseason opener.

Stud: QB Jared Goff

Goff wasn’t superb in his Lions debut, but he didn’t have to be. It looked rocky early on -- his first pass was nearly picked off -- but he rebounded to have a solid night.

He finished the night 7-for-9 for 59 yards, and led the Lions on a field-goal drive.

The stat line isn’t spectacular, but he was solid. His second drive was an 18-play, 70-yard effort that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock.

Goff made two nice throws -- one to Tyrell Williams and the other to Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, both were negated by penalties.

It has been said that Goff spent time before camp throwing with his new teammates, and Friday showed that he’s formed some solid chemistry already.

Dud: WR Victor Bolden

Bolden is a journeyman, speedy wideout who is seen as someone that will make more of an impact on special teams, should he make the roster.

However, he was less than adequate in the return game, and had a fumble in the opener. Had he done something out wide, it may have helped his case.

Bolden will need strong showings in the Lions’ final two preseason games. If he can’t produce, he may be on the outside-looking-in come cut day.

Stud: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

As mentioned, St. Brown made a really nice play that was negated by a Frank Ragnow holding penalty. Ultimately, he finished his day with two catches for 12 yards.

For a rookie, St. Brown looked lightyears ahead of where he’s expected to be. He ran good routes, contributed with blocks and competed at a high level.

If he continues to perform in this fashion, many will view St. Brown as the first real steal of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell era.

Dud: LB Jahlani Tavai

Tavai is looking to show the new regime he belongs on the team.

Holmes & Co. brought in Alex Anzalone to compete for reps at linebacker, lighting a fire under Tavai.

Tavai lost a lot of weight coming into camp, and looked to be in better shape.

However, he struggled Friday night. Tavai has always had a hard time in pass coverage, and Friday was no different.

Tavai was also largely ineffective in the run game, making just one tackle.

Stud: DL Kevin Strong

Strong is a defensive tackle many consider to be on the fringe of making the roster. With second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike on the shelf with an injury issue, Strong got the chance to make a statement.

He did just that, leading the team with six tackles. Five of those stops were solo, and one was a tackle for loss. Strong showed potential, and certainly made a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Dud: DB Jerry Jacobs

Jacobs is another player on the fringe of making the roster. In the preseason, sometimes, it’s the littlest mistakes that can cost a player a chance.

Jacobs didn’t help his case Friday, committing a bad penalty when he lowered his head to initiate contact while covering a punt. Not a good first impression.

Stud: OLB Julian Okwara

The younger, lesser-known Okwara had a good showing Friday night. After playing in just six games as a rookie, he’s off to a good start in 2021, after his three-tackle performance.

Okwara also notched a sack, which was impressive.

He seems to be a solid fit in new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s odd-front scheme.

He was constantly in the backfield, getting in the face of the Bills’ quarterbacks.

Stud: RB Craig Reynolds

The Lions’ leading rusher Friday night was not on the roster a week ago.

Reynolds was signed to replace Quinton Dunbar, who was cut after missing most of training camp while tending to a personal matter.

Reynolds is considered to be a long shot when it comes to making the roster. However, he certainly helped his case Friday.

The Kutztown Golden Bears product scored the Lions’ lone touchdown, and finished the game with six carries for 49 yards.

