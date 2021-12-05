Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    EX-USC WR Amon Ra St. Brown Score Lions' Winning TD, Twitter Reacts
    The Detroit Lions advance to 1-10-1, following a close victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
    The Detroit Lions secured their first win of the 2021 season, with the help of former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

    St. Brown caught a pass from Detroit QB Jared Goff to elevate the score to 29-27, after being down four points with three seconds left in the game.

    Many media members and fans took to social media following the former Trojans' big play. Here are their reactions:

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    Gavin Morris, USC Trojans Assistant Athletic Director

    Alicia de Artola, Reign of Troy

    Detroit Lions

    Dannie Rogers, Detroit Lions Team Reporter

