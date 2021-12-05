EX-USC WR Amon Ra St. Brown Score Lions' Winning TD, Twitter Reacts

The Detroit Lions secured their first win of the 2021 season, with the help of former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown caught a pass from Detroit QB Jared Goff to elevate the score to 29-27, after being down four points with three seconds left in the game.

Many media members and fans took to social media following the former Trojans' big play. Here are their reactions:

USA TODAY

Gavin Morris, USC Trojans Assistant Athletic Director

Alicia de Artola, Reign of Troy

Detroit Lions

Dannie Rogers, Detroit Lions Team Reporter

