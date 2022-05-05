49ers GM John Lynch Details Expectations For USC's Drake Jackson

USC edge rusher Drake Jackson was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson spent three seasons at USC and recorded eight tackles for loss with five sacks last season. 49ers GM John Lynch has high hopes for San Francisco's newest rookie, and detailed his expectations during an interview with KNBR.

“I can tell you what we envisioned when we drafted him," Lynch said.

Drake Jackson

"[It] was that we’ve been at our best when Dee Ford was healthy. I know it hasn’t been much, but when Bosa was rolling, and Dee was opposite of him, we were pretty tough to deal with. We’ve been tough to deal with without Dee as well, but when you have a guy with the ability that Drake has, and that ability is immense, we see something special there. How fast that comes, to what extent, how much he plays, will he play early? I think a lot of that just comes down to how far he can come, how quickly.”

The 49ers open their rookie minicamp on May 13.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook