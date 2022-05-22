Skip to main content
LOOK: Ex-USC WR Drake London Sports New NFL Jersey

Drake London is officially an Atlanta Falcon.

Former USC wide receiver Drake London rocked his new NFL uniform at the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere. The No. 8 overall pick was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in April out of Southern California.

London was the first wide receiver taken off the draft boards at the 2022 NFL Draft. Recently, he signed his first NFL contract with the Falcons.

According to the team's website:

"London's rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $24.66 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The rookie receiver will carry a 2022 cap hit of $4.48 million. That cap hit will rise by about one million dollars over the course of the next four years. WSB-TV's Zach Klein reported the total value of the deal was "a little over $21.5 million."

London spent three seasons at USC [2019-21]. He recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns during his college career. Last season, the 6'5" rookie tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games played. 

London is expected to contribute significantly for Atlanta's offense during his NFL career.

