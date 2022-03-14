Insider Shares Exclusive Info On Teams Interested In Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to become a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in 2021. The former USC Trojan has spent five seasons with the Steelers, all under head coach Mike Tomlin.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, "Smith-Schuster is drawing interest from no less than four teams. The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars are all expressing interest. He could re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers too."

Smith-Schuster has expressed his desire to remain a Steeler over the years, and reiterated that statement at then end of Pittsburgh's 2021-22 season.

"I've said it before and have the same stance: I'd love to be Pittsburgh for life. I hope we can make that happen this offseason and I want to be a part of this franchise's return to glory. It's not a matter of if, but when, and I hope i'm wearing the black and gold, celebrating a Super Bowl with these fans, when it happens."

USA TODAY

The 25-year old has recorded 3,855 yards for 26 TD's during his NFL career.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook