Biggest NFL Draft Steal on USC Trojans' Roster

A couple of USC Trojans players have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, including the team’s top wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. USC has produced several top draft picks since USC coach Lincoln Riley took over, and the upcoming draft will not be much different.

With the regular season over and players beginning to declare for the draft, Sports Illustrated released its top 100 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, featuring three USC Trojans players. With wide receiver Makai Lemon taking the spotlight, Trojans receiver Ja'Kobi Lane might be one of the most underrated prospects in the draft.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 71 Ja’Kobi Lane

Ja'Kobi Lane is the second wide receiver from USC to make the top 100, ranked No. 71. He has been with the Trojans for three seasons and has been a playmaker for the offense. Lane is an athlete who can make impressive plays, as seen through his talented one-handed catches. His size also plays a key role in his talent, at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Lane finished with the second-most receiving yards on the team, racking up 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns. Lane averaged 15.2 yards per reception and can be an elite downfield target for teams.

Lane is a playmaker and can develop into an elite receiver in the NFL. Being listed as the No. 71 player, Lane could end up being a steal on day two of the draft for a team.

No. 62 Kamari Ramsey

USC safety Kamari Ramsey officially declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 15 after two seasons with the Trojans. The safety began his collegiate career with USC's cross-town rivals, the UCLA Bruins. Ramsey is ranked No. 62, but is still in SI’s top 100.

The Trojans have had at least one defensive back drafted each year since 2023, and Ramsey is set to continue that streak.

He proved to be a critical player for the Trojans and can translate well into the NFL. Ramsey finished the season with 27 total tackles and two passes defended. Though Ramsey may not be the first safety taken off the board, he could be a day two pick with a bright NFL future.



Ramsey missed three games this season, playing in nine. He missed USC’s loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini due to food poisoning and did not play in the final two games of the season due to an injury.

No. 15 Makai Lemon

Ranked at No. 15 is USC's star wide receiver, Makai Lemon. Lemon is the Biletnikoff Award winner, which goes to the most outstanding receiver in college football. He had a breakout performance in his junior season with the Trojans and was a dynamic part of USC’s offense.

Lemon is the third wide receiver on SI’s top 100, behind Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. All three wide receivers will be players to watch in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon became a star on USC's offense and was a major factor in why the Trojans were able to move down the field at a high level throughout the regular season. He is a speedy player with strong route-running abilities that will help plug him into any NFL offense.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lemon is opting out of the Alamao Bowl and finishing his final season with the Trojans with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns. He averaged 14.6 yards per reception, making big plays for the offense.

