LenDale White, Rey Maualuga React To USC's Shocking Bowl Game Loss
The USC Trojans were knocked off by the TCU Horned Frogs 30-27 in overtime of the Valero Alamo Bowl. USC appeared to be in control in the fourth quarter, holding a 10-point lead. The Horned Frogs stormed back, sending the game to overtime and then winning on a walk-off touchdown.
Former USC stars running back LenDale White and Rey Maualuga took to social media to voice their displeasure.
Former USC Trojans React To Alamo Bowl Loss
LenDale White was critical of USC during their loss to TCU. White sent out a series of social media posts during the game and didn’t hold back at all.
“We just lost to a weak a*s TCU so that means we’re sorry as f*ck,” White posted. Makes sense a sh*tty team couldn’t win a sh*tty bowl.”
The play of the game was in overtime. Up 27-24, USC forced the TCU offense into a 3rd and 20 from the USC 35-yard line. If the Trojans could stop them from getting the first down, it would force a field goal that would not be a chip shot by any means. A make and the game would head into double-overtime. A miss and USC would win the Alamo Bowl.
A short TCU pass turned into a disaster for the Trojans defense. TCU running back Jeremy Payne caught the dump down pass and took it all the way down the sideline for a touchdown, avoiding numerous would be tackles to win the game for the Horned Frogs.
“Do ya’ll every practice tackling ever or is it always about offense,” White posted.
Former USC linebacker and 2010 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year Rey Maualuga added his own thoughts on social media.
“Lol please leave the whole defense in San Antonio,” Maualuga posted.
LenDale White, Rey Maualuga’s Football Careers’
LenDale White played for the Trojans from 2003-2005. In his three seasons, he rushed for 3,159 yards and 52 touchdowns while hauling in 31 receptions for 331 yards and five touchdowns. White made Second-team All-Pac-10 in 2005 and 2005 and was a Third-team All-American in 2005. USC won the national championship in 2003 and 2004 with White.
Following his USC career, White was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. White’s NFL career didn’t last long as only played to 2010. His career NFL stats were 2,349 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns to go along with 42 receptions for 204 receiving yards.
Rey Maualuga played for USC from 2005-2008. In his four seasons at USC, he tallied 273 combined tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and five interceptions. He was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Maualuga played in the NFL through 2017 and had 607 total career tackles and 4.0 sacks.
