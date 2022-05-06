Insider Details Why Falcons Drafted USC WR Drake London

USC wide receiver Drake London was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. London, spent three seasons at USC and was the first wideout taken off the draft boards last Thursday.

Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson dished on why London was the perfect fit for Atlanta.

"He checked all the boxes that we look for," Robinson said according to the team's website. "There was nothing that was left on the table with him."

"He has everything you want in a receiver," Robinson said. "Now, in terms of everything else, he has to put in the work, understand the scheme, pick up the offense, and you know, what we want him to do within the scheme. But I think this dude can be as good as he wants to be."

London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns in 27 games played. Last season, he tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

The Southern California native is expected to make an immediate impact at the next level.

