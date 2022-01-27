Skip to main content

JuJu Smith-Schuster Salutes Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement News

Roethlisberger, 39, announced Thursday he will retire after 18 NFL seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is officially hanging up the cleats. Roethlisberger, 39, announced Thursday he will retire after 18 NFL seasons.

'Big Ben' entered the league in 2004, and earned six Pro Bowl selections in Pittsburgh. He led the Steelers to win two Super Bowls in '05 and '08, and is one of the NFL's most prized QB's.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster [WR] and TJ Watt [LB] shared messages of appreciation on social media, following the news.

Recommended Articles

Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his final season with the Steelers. He now turns his focus to his family, officially stepping away from the game.

"I am excited, just because I get to go home," Roethlisberger said after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

"... We've got snow, so the kids are already planning tubing and doing sledding and stuff. So, being a husband and father, you never take a day off. You've got to keep going, and so, as we move from one chapter to the next, it's going to be different, but it's going to be fun, it's going to be a challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_15147820
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Salutes Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement News

55 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.46.47 PM
Football

Offensive Lineman Jalen McKenzie Talks NFL Draft & USC Football

16 hours ago
USATSI_17448400
Football

Interesting Development Revealed Potentially Involving Caleb Williams' Recruitment

19 hours ago
USATSI_17518218
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Reveals Which NFL Team Should Consider WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Free Agency

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17257467
Recruiting

LOOK: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Prioritizing West Coast Recruiting

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17295824
Football

Report Details NFL Scouting Report For USC RB Vavae Malepeai

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17558869
Basketball

USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 78-56

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_16624250
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Buffalo Bills Signing Ex-USC CB Olaijah Griffin to 'Futures Deal'

Jan 24, 2022