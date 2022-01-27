Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Salutes Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is officially hanging up the cleats. Roethlisberger, 39, announced Thursday he will retire after 18 NFL seasons.

'Big Ben' entered the league in 2004, and earned six Pro Bowl selections in Pittsburgh. He led the Steelers to win two Super Bowls in '05 and '08, and is one of the NFL's most prized QB's.

USA TODAY

Teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster [WR] and TJ Watt [LB] shared messages of appreciation on social media, following the news.

Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his final season with the Steelers. He now turns his focus to his family, officially stepping away from the game.

"I am excited, just because I get to go home," Roethlisberger said after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

"... We've got snow, so the kids are already planning tubing and doing sledding and stuff. So, being a husband and father, you never take a day off. You've got to keep going, and so, as we move from one chapter to the next, it's going to be different, but it's going to be fun, it's going to be a challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

