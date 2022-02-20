Skip to main content

Report Calls JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Best Fit' For AFC West Team

Smith-Schuster enters free agency in 2022, after signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last season.

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. Smith-Schuster has spent five seasons in the NFL, and recorded 3,855 yards for 26 TD's during his career.

While a return to Pittsburgh is possible, it's likely other NFL teams will pursue the 25-year-old. Fansided's Arrowhead Addict reveals why Smith-Schuster would be a great fit for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"On top of being affordable, Smith-Schuster provides one of the best fits in general for the Chiefs offense. While Smith-Schuster may not be the best receiver on the market—or even the best one the Chiefs can get—his fit is undeniable. He is a little bigger and can play the “X”, but he can also play inside and outside and understands how to play just about all receiver spots which is key for Andy Reid’s offense.

Smith-Schuster also thrives as a true No. 2 receiver as opposed to being the No. 1. I’ve seen a lot of Chiefs fans knock Smith-Schuster because his production has been down as his responsibilities increase but that is not necessarily a bad thing. You also have to factor in Ben Roethlisberger‘s decline. 

Anyhow, Smith-Schuster’s best production came when he was playing under prime Antonio Brown and in Kansas City he would be playing under Tyreek Hill and would come after Travis Kelce in the pecking order which gives him a perfect situation to play in."

NFL free agency begins on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

