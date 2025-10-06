Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Making Lions History And A Case As USC's Best Receiver In NFL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has become one of the premier players in the NFL regardless of position. The fifth-year player out of USC is already a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. St. Brown is also becoming well acquainted with the record books in Detroit, having set multiple single-season and career franchise records.
It feels like every week the former Trojan standout sets a new mark, and Sunday was no exception. In a 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, St. Brown set another franchise record, moving into fourth place all-time in franchise history for receiving yards. St. Brown also recently equaled former Lion Dutch Clark’s record of producing six touchdowns in five consecutive seasons to begin a career.
USC has a long list of receivers currently shining in the NFL, including Atlanta's Drake London and Minnesota's Jordan Addison, but St. Brown is making his case as the best Trojans receiver at the next level.
“He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s physical. He can catch. He’s a leader. He blocks. He can run routes really well. He does everything well. He does everything well. He’s strong. He’s physical at the catch point, did I say he’s smart?” Lions’ Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff said earlier this week. “He kind of does a little bit of everything really well.
“He’s a quarterback’s dream to throw to and works tremendously hard, sets the tempo for us on offense at practice, and does everything right. He’s everything you want in a receiver, a teammate, and a leader. I love playing with him,” Goff added.
St. Brown has had an incredible career already in such a short amount of time, but 2025 is shaping up to be the best season of his career. He’s leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns with six. He’s currently fourth in the league with 35 receptions and fifth in the league in receiving yards with 407. St. Brown also remains one of the most reliable targets with one of the lowest drop rates and highest conversion rates.
St. Brown also racked up his 19th 100-yard or more receiving game since 2022. Only future Hall of Fame wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings has more over that same time span, with 22 games of 100 or more yards. To say St. Brown is playing at an elite level is an understatement. The consistency and production are not just great; it’s some of the best in league history. The word underrated gets thrown around a lot, but St. Brown is truly underrated in the grand scheme.
That poses a question for the rest of the season: Is Amon-Ra St. Brown on his way to becoming the greatest USC Trojan wide receiver to play in the NFL? It’s an extensive list to beat out, but with every franchise and league record set, it’s becoming harder to ignore the possibility of that being the case. Barring any major injuries, it may be a formality by the end of his career. The Trojan dominance at wide receiver continues.