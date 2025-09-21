USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards
Jayden Maiava’s rise wasn’t supposed to happen this quickly. Before the season, FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang didn’t even include the USC Trojans signal-caller in his preseason top-15 quarterback rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Three weeks later, Maiava has vaulted all the way to No. 9 on the updated list, landing just one spot behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning—a player once viewed as the class’s clear-cut No. 1 prospect.
That jump isn’t just about hype. It’s about results. Through three games, Maiava has been one of the most efficient and mistake-free quarterbacks in the country.
He’s completing 68.6 percent of his throws, has racked up 989 yards with six touchdowns, and, most impressively, has yet to throw an interception. His 215.5 passer rating ranks among the nation’s best, and his decision-making has kept USC’s offense humming without unnecessary risks.
Efficiency vs. Potential
The contrast with Manning is stark. Rang noted in his write-up that Manning “looks very much like a quarterback with just five career starts at the college level,” criticizing his unsettled feet and inconsistent accuracy.
Manning has six touchdown passes but three interceptions through Texas’ first three games, completing just 55.3 percent of his throws with a Quarterback Rating (QBR) that ranks outside the top 80 nationally.
While Manning’s upside still draws NFL intrigue, his uneven play has left the door open for steadier quarterbacks like Maiava to gain ground.
It’s not just Manning, either. UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava, Oklahoma’s John Mateer, and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia—all ranked comfortably in preseason top-15 lists—have slid back into double digits on the updated boards.
Maiava, meanwhile, has gone the opposite direction, leapfrogging into the conversation thanks to clean, consistent football.
The USC Effect
The numbers back it up. USC is averaging 55 points per game, with Maiava engineering one of the most explosive passing attacks in the nation.
He’s already delivered multiple throws of 50+ yards, posting an elite 14.1 yards per attempt. His deep-ball efficiency and short-area accuracy have both graded among the nation’s best, and he’s added two rushing touchdowns to show enough mobility to keep defenses honest.
What stands out most is what isn’t on the stat sheet: turnovers. Maiava has started 21 games in his career between UNLV and USC, and the experience shows.
He hasn’t committed a turnover this season, and his poise on third downs has kept the Trojans on schedule. For a program looking to break through in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race, that steadiness has been as valuable as any highlight-reel throw.
Stock on the Rise
Landing at No. 9—even without a lengthy scouting breakdown—speaks volumes. NFL evaluators don’t just want flashy arm talent; they want reliability, maturity, and decision-making. Maiava is proving he has all three.
As USC’s season unfolds, the spotlight will only grow brighter. If Maiava continues to pair efficiency with explosiveness, his draft stock could climb even higher—perhaps pushing him past Manning in future updates.
For now, he’s gone from overlooked to undeniable, a quarterback whose game translates to the next level and whose draft arrow is pointed firmly up.