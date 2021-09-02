USC Legend Jurrell Casey Announces Retirement

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey has retired from the NFL. The 31-year-old spent nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one season with the Denver Broncos [2020].

Casey was drafted in the third round of the 2011 draft out of USC.

"The Lord put me in a great position, and he blessed me with a beautiful wife to be able to push me to do it. The work on the field, being a captain, going to the Pro Bowl, it was a blessing," Casey said of his retirement. "To be able to make an impact off the field, it's a beautiful thing."

The NFL vet ends his career with 51 sacks and 507 total tackles in 10 seasons. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks back in 2013, and was selected to five Pro Bowls from 2015-2019.

"This is a proud day for Jurrell, his family and the Titans family," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said.

"There is no greater model for what a player can achieve both on the field and in the community than Jurrell. His five Pro Bowls and two Community Man of the Year awards are part of a tremendous legacy for others to follow. He has a passion for improving the lives of others that shines through in big ways with his work with multiple organizations in our community but also in the quieter, day-to-day interactions on a personal level. On the field, he was a force and helped establish a standard as we rebuilt a culture of success during his tenure, ultimately serving as a captain on the 2019 team that advanced to the AFC Championship Game. On behalf of our entire organization, I congratulate him on a fantastic career, and we will always consider him part of the Titans family. I look forward to seeing what is next for him because I know that no matter what is in store he will continue to make those around him better."

