Ex-USC Safety Talanoa Hufanga Showing 'That He Belongs' in the NFL

The former USC star is already making a name for himself in San Francisco.

Former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga has done nothing but impress 49ers personnel since his arrival to San Francisco.

He has been gunning for playing time since the start of training camp, and is on track to become a potential starter this season. On August 23, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke of Hufanga's potential, saying that he has earned his opportunity.

“Yes, I think Hufanga with the way he's played these last two weeks and the way he's been in practice, I think he's definitely given himself an opportunity," Shanahan said. "Obviously [S Jaquiski] Tartt has been out, PUP, and [S] Tavon [Wilson] has had a real good camp too here, so we'll see how that finishes out."

With the regular season right around the corner, Niners Nation provided a full breakdown of Hufanga's NFL debut, and predicted if he will garner a starting role this season.

"Hufanga has made the most important first impression a rookie can make. He’s shown that he belongs. He hasn’t looked lost, hasn’t missed assignments, and hasn’t been blown off the field. Instead, he’s relied on his intuition, technique, and competitiveness to get out there and help the team. That’s all he wanted, anyways.

Will he end up starting Week 1? Maybe. Then, maybe, Tartt returns healthy and takes over for the rest of the season. Or, maybe, Hufanga takes the job and never looks back, or he steps in as an injury replacement later in the year. Or, next season, after Tartt’s deal is up, Hufanga inherits the role full time. At this point, it’s hard to see exactly where the future could take him."

Hufanga was drafted No. 180 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"This is such a blessing," Hufanga said after he was drafted. "The family has been through a lot. My dad is from an island where he grew up with dirt floors. When you make that transition, and I got to see where he grew up and see what it was like, you're grateful for these opportunities, how we can live our life and how I can help better our lifestyle as well. That's what drives me."

