Tennessee Titans Release Ex-USC QB, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday.

Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.

Tennessee made cuts this week, trimming down their roster to 53 men. Unfortunately for Barkley, the USC alum was cut and later signed to the practice squad.

Barkley was a fourth-round draft pick out of USC in 2013. He began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he did not start a single game with the team. Since his time in Philadelphia, Barkley has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Barkley spent three seasons with Buffalo, and served as the backup to starting QB Josh Allen.

The 9-year NFL vet has completed 58.4% of his passes for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions during his professional career.

