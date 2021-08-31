Breaking: Ex-USC Cornerback Released By Buffalo Bills

Former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin has been released by the Buffalo Bills.

The organization announced the news Tuesday afternoon. Griffin entered his name in the 2021 NFL Draft pool, but fell short going un-drafted after the event wrapped up. Hours later, he found himself signing with the Bills, and made his way to upstate New York.

"I have a big chip on my shoulder because my dream was to make it to the NFL, but my dream was also to hear my name being called," Griffin said after signing with the Bills. "Now I have to show why I deserve to be here."

The dynamic cornerback was gearing up for his rookie season, and spent the NFL preseason with the team. Now, Griffin will have to find a new home in the league, or meander his way onto a practice squad.

The son of rapper Warren G, spent three seasons with the USC Trojans and was a key member of Todd Orlando's secondary last year. He started in five games for USC in 2020 and accumulated 22 tackles, four deflections and one interception for -1 yard. He also made 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 second team.

Griffin finished his college career with 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception total.

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter