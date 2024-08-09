USC Football: Trojans Projected Offense Reveals Starting Quarterback
PFF's projected USC offense disclosed Miller Moss would be the starting quarterback for the 2024 season.
Moss filled the shoes of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams when he opted out of the Holiday Bowl last season. But the senior had been waiting long before then to get his chance at taking the helm of Trojan football.
Moss spent three years patiently waiting for a chance at becoming the starting quarterback for USC.
"I have a tremendous appreciation for the university and the people that I work with each and every day," Moss told Michael Cohen of Fox Sports in July. "I think it's a tremendous honor to be able to play quarterback for Coach Riley. And I think I had certain goals when I signed at USC, and I wanted to see those through until I couldn't anymore. So I think kind of all of the above, right there, is why I stayed and stuck it out."
Moss is a refined pocket passer with a quick release. He had a remarkable career at Bishop Alemany High School in Southern California.
He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2021 and was rated as the No.76 overall player. Moss was ranked as the No.12 quarterback in the nation in a cycle that include J.J. McCarthy and his former teammate Caleb Williams.
According to coaches and teammates, Moss has embraced the role of USC's next leader.
“Miller has been a great leader so far," wideout Jay Fair said via 247Sports. "When I first got here, Miller sent out a text to all of the guys, and we all got together. We threw, and we hung out together. That was my first time meeting everybody. When it happened, I was pretty excited, and I had a great feeling about this year.
He’s made sure [the newer guys are] adjusting well and making sure we know what’s coming up as far as plays and the offensive install. He’s done a great job.”
The appreciation and respect for Moss' leadership runs deep in the program as Trojans quarterbacks coach Luke Huard shared his thoughts on the starting quarterback.
“Miller cares about people," Huard said via 247Sports. "He is a true genuine person who cares about our guys on and off the field. So I think our players feel that. He’s certainly someone that if they need him in any scenario, he’s going to be there for his teammates, and he loves football.
He loves to pour into his teammates. Quarterbacks in a sense can be like the extension of your coaching staff on the field. So he obviously has a really, really good knowledge of the system and he does a great job of sharing with his teammates and kind of being an extra coach on the field.”
Moss' patience and dedication to the program certainly aided the quarterback in landing the starting job at USC.