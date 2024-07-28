2026 three-star QB Brady Palmer "impressed" with unofficial visit at Utah
Brady Palmer, a highly-touted 2026 quarterback prospect, took an unofficial visit to the University of Utah this week. Palmer, who has already garnered attention for his remarkable performances at the high school level, visited the Utah campus to get an up-close look at the Utes' football program, facilities, and coaching staff.
After gathering solid months of commitments, including a monster month of June, Utah will try to keep up the pace coming out of summer. The Cathedral Catholic San Diego (Calif.) three-star now stands as one of the most sought-after QBs in the 2026 class.
The visit left a significant impression on the young quarterback, who was blown away by the Utes football program and how Palmer could potentially fit into their plans. He also had the opportunity to meet with head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who took Palmer around the facilities.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Palmer has picked up in his recruitment, with a total of ten offers, including Ohio State, Arizona, and Washington. In his sophomore season, he threw for for 2,499 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 390 yards with a rushing touchdown.
Palmer's unofficial visit to Utah is a testament to his serious interest in the program. Despite having offers from several other top-tier schools, Palmer's visit suggests that he is taking a closer look at what the Utes have to offer. The coaching staff's emphasis on developing quarterbacks and their recent success are likely key factors in Palmer's consideration.
The coming months will be crucial as Palmer narrows down his choices, and the University of Utah remains a strong contender in the race for one of the best quarterbacks in the West.