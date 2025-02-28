Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd applauds Craig Smith’s sons after father's firing
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd took a moment after defeating Utah to acknowledge the resilience and commitment of Landon and Brady Smith, the sons of former head coach Craig Smith, following their father’s dismissal. Despite the difficult circumstances, both remained with the team, a decision Lloyd described as a testament to their character.
Landon, the eldest son, serves as Utah’s director of administration and operations. Having previously worked with the program’s basketball camps, he transitioned into a full-time role this season. His continued presence, alongside his younger brother, did not go unnoticed.
Lloyd’s remarks underscored the personal toll of coaching changes, emphasizing the sacrifices made by coaches and their families. “Both those kids showed up today, which is pretty amazing. I know you guys, this is a business, and it’s a hard business," he said. “For his kids to show up today with their teammates says something.” His words reflected both admiration for their perseverance and an understanding of the broader challenges faced by coaching families.
Craig Smith’s tenure showed promise, but Utah struggled to regain national relevance, ultimately leading to his departure. Athletic director Mark Harlan has emphasized the university’s commitment to elevating the program, investing in staff, NIL opportunities, and facilities. With assistant coach Josh Eilert stepping in as interim head coach, Utah now turns its attention to a long-term solution.
As the program navigates this transition, the presence of the Smith brothers serves as a reminder of the human side of coaching changes—where loyalty, resilience, and personal sacrifice remain at the heart of the game.