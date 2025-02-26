Social media reacts to Utah firing Craig Smith before the end of the season
The decision to fire Utah men’s basketball head coach Craig Smith sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many questioning the move and speculating on the program’s future.
Smith, who was let go on Monday after nearly four seasons with the Utes, leaves with a 65-62 record and without an NCAA tournament appearance. While Utah secured impressive Big 12 wins over Kansas and Kansas State this month, the program’s struggles in conference play and its lack of postseason success ultimately led to his dismissal.
Some analysts and fans expressed shock at the timing of Smith’s firing. Others called it “beyond wild timing,” while a few questioned why Utah would make this move when Smith appeared to be guiding the team in the right direction.
Mark Harlan’s future as Utah AD hinges on basketball hire, says veteran sportswriter
Others pointed to Utah’s NIL situation as a major roadblock, with ESPN's Fran Fraschilla arguing that success in today’s college basketball landscape is more about resources than coaching ability.
Many supporters of Smith highlighted his success at Utah State and felt he was not given a fair chance in Salt Lake City. A few noted his accomplishments with the Aggies, with the latter calling the task of reviving Utah basketball a “Herculean achievement.” Some even floated the idea of Smith returning to Utah State if the job opens up stating, “Call Craig Smith, see if he wants to come back.”
Meanwhile, others questioned whether Utah could realistically find a better replacement. Smith was called an “above average coach” and laughed at the idea that the Utes could do better.
With the job now open, the conversation has shifted toward Utah’s next steps and whether they have the NIL backing to compete in the Big 12. Two possible candidates have deep ties to Utah and each would be a 'home run' hire. Alex Jensen and Andre Miller could breathe life back into the program and help revamp them on the national scene.