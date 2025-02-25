ESPN analyst says Utah firing Craig Smith had nothing to do with coaching
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla believes Craig Smith’s firing from Utah had little to do with his coaching ability. Instead, Fraschilla pointed to the growing influence of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) in college basketball, suggesting that financial backing in the modern era plays a more significant role in a program’s success than coaching alone.
"This has little to do with Craig Smith’s coaching," Fraschilla wrote on X. "This is one of those few times that nobody in his right mind would take this job without saying, ‘Show me the (NIL) money.’ Coaching the team has much less to do with success today than ever before."
Smith, who was in his fourth season at Utah, was dismissed on Monday after the Utes’ recent loss to UCF dropped their record to 15-12 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 play. Despite notable wins over Kansas, Kansas State, and BYU, the program failed to establish consistent success under his leadership. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan acknowledged Smith’s contributions but cited the need for a program that regularly competes in the NCAA tournament as a reason for the change.
Smith compiled a 65-62 record during his tenure, but Utah never reached the NCAA tournament under his leadership. Last season, the Utes won 22 games but faltered down the stretch, missing out on March Madness and settling for an NIT run to the semifinals.
Four candidates who could be the next head coach for Utah men's basketball
Fraschilla’s comments highlight a broader issue in college basketball—coaching alone is no longer enough to build a competitive program. With NIL playing a pivotal role in recruiting and roster retention, financial resources have become just as critical as on-court strategy. Utah’s next hire will likely need a strong NIL plan to elevate the program to national contention.