Gianna Kneepkens has WNBA future, but don't be surprised when NIL offers come flying
As the Utah Utes women's basketball season approaches its conclusion, all eyes are on junior guard Gianna Kneepkens, whose future in Salt Lake City remains uncertain.
Kneepkens, the Utes' leading scorer, is averaging 19.1 points per game while demonstrating remarkable efficiency with shooting percentages of 52.3% from the field, 45.9% from beyond the arc, and 89.7% from the free-throw line. She also averages 5.1 rebounds per game and has cemented herself as one of the most efficient and dangerous perimeter shooters in the nation.
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Kneepkens' stock is soaring, and she is expected to attract significant interest from other top programs, particularly those with lucrative NIL offerings. The transfer market could heat up this offseason, with Kneepkens likely fielding enticing offers as she weighs her options.
However, a return to Utah is not off the table. Despite the buzz, Kneepkens has shown loyalty to the Utes, evidenced by her decision not to participate in Utah’s senior day activities against BYU, signaling that her decision remains open.
Utah head coach Gavin Petersen emphasized Kneepkens' grounded nature, describing her as a "person who wants to stay where her feet are at." This sentiment suggests that while Kneepkens has every reason to consider the financial and professional opportunities available to her, she may prioritize her comfort and happiness in Salt Lake City.
Kneepkens' WNBA prospects are equally compelling. As a prime candidate for the 2025 WNBA Draft, her shooting efficiency, scoring ability, and versatility make her an attractive option for professional teams. Her recent performances, including back-to-back 30-point games and a career-high 32 points against BYU, only boosted her draft stock.
Maty Wilke nails halfcourt buzzer-beater as Utah sinks BYU in overtime 76-73
For now, Kneepkens remains focused on the Utes' season. Petersen mentioned that discussions about her future have been private and that any decision will likely come after Utah's season concludes. "She doesn’t want to get too far ahead of herself," Petersen said. "We’re allowing her to stay present and give her all to this season."
Mark Harlan’s future as Utah AD hinges on basketball hire, says veteran sportswriter
Whether Kneepkens opts for another season with the Utes, transfers to another college powerhouse, or takes the leap into the WNBA, her decision will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched storylines in women's college basketball this offseason.