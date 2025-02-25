Mark Harlan’s future as Utah AD hinges on basketball hire, says veteran sportswriter
Mark Harlan’s tenure as Utah’s athletic director may be at a crossroads, with his reputation now tied to the hiring of a new men’s basketball coach. Following Craig Smith’s dismissal, Harlan faces immense pressure to revitalize a once-proud program that has struggled to meet NCAA Tournament expectations.
The Utes have experienced declining fan enthusiasm, and the Huntsman Center has lost the electric atmosphere that once made it a true home court advantage. To reverse this decline, Harlan’s next coaching hire must be the right one—or risk losing support from an already disillusioned fan base, according to KSL's Patrick Kinahan.
The timing of Smith’s firing, with three weeks remaining in the season, signals Harlan’s urgency in securing the next leader before the coaching carousel spins out of control. However, hiring the right coach is only part of the equation. The reality of modern college basketball demands significant investment in NIL funds to attract and retain talent. Without competitive NIL backing, even the most talented coach will struggle to restore Utah’s prominence.
As Kinahan pointed out, former Utes Alex Jensen or Andre Miller, both coaching at the professional level, would be popular hires. But as ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla pointed out, success in today’s game is less about coaching ability and more about financial resources.
Utah’s NIL budget reportedly falls short compared to programs like BYU, where top recruit AJ Dybantsa is expected to earn up to $8.5 million, according to Kinahan, who cited an ESPN report. Unless Utah increases its NIL commitment, competing in the Big 12 will be a challenge across the board.
Harlan’s leadership has faced scrutiny before, most notably after his controversial comments following Utah’s football loss to BYU, which led to a $40,000 conference fine. Now, his legacy at Utah may be defined by his next move—hiring a coach who can navigate both the challenges of the Big 12 and the NIL era.