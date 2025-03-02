Maty Wilke nails halfcourt buzzer-beater as Utah sinks BYU in overtime 76-73
Maty Wilke etched her name into BYU-Utah rivalry history with a March Madness-worthy moment on the first day of the month. In an intense battle at the Huntsman Center, Wilke banked in a halfcourt shot as the buzzer sounded, delivering a dramatic 76-73 overtime victory for the Utah Utes over their in-state rivals.
The Utes' victory came in stunning fashion, showcasing both teams' tenacity and grit. Utah had built a commanding 17-3 lead early, but BYU, led by freshman sensation Delaney Gibb, clawed back into contention. Gibb's career-high 36-point performance included clutch back-to-back three-pointers, keeping the Cougars within striking distance. Former Ute Kemery Congdon added to the drama by sinking a game-tying three-pointer with under a minute left in regulation, forcing overtime.
Overtime proved just as fierce as regulation, with neither team gaining more than a two-point edge. Gibb hit a jumper with 35.7 seconds left, giving BYU a 73-71 lead. However, Utah's resilience shone through. Wilke missed a three-pointer, but teammate Johnson's critical offensive rebound kept the Utes alive. She found Gianna Kneepkens, who drew a foul and sank both free throws to tie the game at 73-73.
BYU had the chance to seal the win, putting the ball in Gibb’s hands. But as she drove into the lane, she lost the ball, setting the stage for Wilke's heroic halfcourt heave. The shot not only secured the win but also delivered a storybook ending to Utah's senior night, marking the final home game for a senior class that has led the Utes to three consecutive NCAA tournaments, with a fourth on the horizon.
Despite being heavy underdogs, BYU pushed Utah to the brink, outshooting the Utes 39.1% to 35.5% from the field and hitting one more three-pointer. However, Utah's proficiency at the free-throw line, converting 23 of 27 attempts, proved pivotal. Maye Toure led the Utes with 24 points and 14 rebounds on 7-of-16 from the field.
The thrilling win cements Wilke’s shot as a legendary moment in the BYU-Utah rivalry, providing an unforgettable ending to an already remarkable season for the Utes.