How much revenue did Utah men's basketball generate in 2025?

The past year wasn't considered a notable one on the court, though it was an important one for the financial state of the Utah men's basketball program.

A record-setting one, in fact.

According to the athletic department's 2025 fiscal year report , the Utah men's basketball program brought in $18,542,580 in total revenue and operated at a cost of $11,191,830, equating to a profit of $7,350,750.

For context, the athletic department hadn't reported more than $4 million in net income in men's basketball between the fiscal years of 2014 and 2024.

A majority of the revenue Utah men's hoops brought in over the past year was through contributions made by its donors. Utah reported $7,381,404 in contributions to the men's basketball program, the second-most among the school's Division I teams (football received $39,846,967).

A total of $2,035,791 was made in ticket sales and another $1,668,193 in royalties, licensing, advertisements and sponsorships, per the athletic department's records. The 2025 fiscal year spanned from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

Regarding external sources of income, Utah men's basketball brought in $3,494,629 from its share of Big 12 media rights. It also received $1,904,268 in NCAA Tournament distributions, which came via the Big 12.

Most conferences, including the Big 12, distribute units to its members over a six-year rolling period as opposed to all at once. This past year, the Big 12 had seven NCAA Tournament representatives bring the conference 20 units with their performances in the 2025 tournament. The projected payout for one unit — defined as a revenue-sharing mechanism the NCAA awards to conferences for each game their teams play in the tournament — was projected to be worth $2 million.

Since Utah receives a full share of the league's revenue distribution, it would track that the school is set to bring in whatever income the conference generates through the NCAA Tournament. The Runnin' Utes haven't qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

The biggest expense the Utah men's basketball program reported was coaches salaries, which costed $1,970,778.

As a whole, Utah's athletic department reported a profit of $4.69 million for the 2025 fiscal year. For reference, a deficit of over $17 million was reported for the 2024 fiscal year.

The football program and the contributions it received over the past year played a significant role in keeping the athletic department afloat during a time in which college programs across the country are operating at a loss.

Utes football brought in about $101,799,480 for the university's athletic department and operated at an expense of $51,792,175 — equating to a profit of about $50 million, the highest net income the program has generated since at least the 2014 fiscal year.

All of Utah's other Division I sports, including women's basketball, operated in the red in 2025.

