How to watch Utah vs. Cincinnati Big 12 college basketball game
The Utah men's basketball team looks to snap its six-game losing streak Sunday as it takes on Cincinnati from Fifth Third Arena.
Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-15, 1-10 Big 12) and Bearcats (13-12, 5-7 Big 12) is set for 10 a.m. MT on ESPN.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup.
By The Numbers
- Utah fell to Houston in a 66-52 final from the Huntsman Center on Tuesday, dropping the Runnin' Utes to 1-10 in league play for just the second time since at least 1997 (2021-22).
- Utah was held to season-lows in points, field goals made (20) and 3-pointers (two) in its loss to the Cougars.
- Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes stepped up in each of the past two games against nationally-ranked Big 12 teams with 22 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas, followed by a 15-point, eight-rebound effort against Houston.
- Utah entered Sunday having lost its last 14 true road games dating back to last January.
- Going into Sunday's game, which marked Utah's third consecutive contest against a top-10 KenPom defense (Cincinnati ranked No. 10 as of Friday), the Runnin' Utes hadn't beaten a team ranked in KenPom's top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency since 2021 (12 straight losses).
- Cincinnati was coming off a resounding 91-62 road win over Kansas State, in which Baba Miller recorded his 11th double-double of the season (16 points, 12 rebounds) as the Bearcats knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers.
- Miller improved his seasonal average to 10.5 rebounds per game, ranking No. 2 in the Big 12 in that category behind Texas Tech's JT Toppin (10.9).
- The 29-point win marked the first time Cincinnati had scored 90 or more points in back-to-back games since crossing the 100-point threshold in its first two games of the 2017-18 campaign (Bearcats finished with 92 points in 20-point victory over UCF on Feb. 8).
- Despite shooting the lights out against the Wildcats, the Bearcats came into Sunday's matchup ranked last in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (32.3%).
- In Big 12 play, Cincinnati has allowed only three teams to shoot above 45% from the field (Bearcats went 0-3 in such games).
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Terrence Brown (20.8 ppg), Don McHenry (17.3 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.7 ppg)
Cincinnati: Baba Miller (13.7 ppg), Jizzle James (11.9 ppg), Moustapha Thiam (11 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.3 apg)
Cincinnati: Day Day Thomas (3.8 apg), Baba Miller (3.2 apg), Kerr Kriisa (3 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.7 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.4 rpg)
Cincinnati: Baba Miller Jr. (10.5 rpg), Moustapha Thiam (6 rpg), Day Day Thomas (3.4 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)
Utah: Kendyl Sanders (40.7%; 2.5 attempts), Don McHenry (39.2%; 6.4 attempts), Terrence Brown (34.1%; 3.5 attempts)
Cincinnati: Emanuel Sharp (36.5%; 6.8 attempts per game), Kingston Flemings (36.5%; 3.2 attempts per game), Milos Uzan (32.8%; 5.7 attempts)
How to Watch Utah vs. Cincinnati
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Game Time: 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT
- Where: Fifth Third Arena | Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: Cincinnati 76, Utah 65
