How to watch Utah vs. Cincinnati Big 12 college basketball game

The Utah men's basketball team looks to snap its six-game losing streak Sunday as it takes on Cincinnati from Fifth Third Arena.

Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-15, 1-10 Big 12) and Bearcats (13-12, 5-7 Big 12) is set for 10 a.m. MT on ESPN.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

By The Numbers

Utah fell to Houston in a 66-52 final from the Huntsman Center on Tuesday, dropping the Runnin' Utes to 1-10 in league play for just the second time since at least 1997 (2021-22).

Utah was held to season-lows in points, field goals made (20) and 3-pointers (two) in its loss to the Cougars.

Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes stepped up in each of the past two games against nationally-ranked Big 12 teams with 22 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas, followed by a 15-point, eight-rebound effort against Houston.

Utah entered Sunday having lost its last 14 true road games dating back to last January.

Going into Sunday's game, which marked Utah's third consecutive contest against a top-10 KenPom defense (Cincinnati ranked No. 10 as of Friday), the Runnin' Utes hadn't beaten a team ranked in KenPom's top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency since 2021 (12 straight losses).

Cincinnati was coming off a resounding 91-62 road win over Kansas State, in which Baba Miller recorded his 11th double-double of the season (16 points, 12 rebounds) as the Bearcats knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Miller improved his seasonal average to 10.5 rebounds per game, ranking No. 2 in the Big 12 in that category behind Texas Tech's JT Toppin (10.9).

The 29-point win marked the first time Cincinnati had scored 90 or more points in back-to-back games since crossing the 100-point threshold in its first two games of the 2017-18 campaign (Bearcats finished with 92 points in 20-point victory over UCF on Feb. 8).

Despite shooting the lights out against the Wildcats, the Bearcats came into Sunday's matchup ranked last in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (32.3%).

In Big 12 play, Cincinnati has allowed only three teams to shoot above 45% from the field (Bearcats went 0-3 in such games).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (20.8 ppg), Don McHenry (17.3 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.7 ppg)

Cincinnati: Baba Miller (13.7 ppg), Jizzle James (11.9 ppg), Moustapha Thiam (11 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.3 apg)

Cincinnati: Day Day Thomas (3.8 apg), Baba Miller (3.2 apg), Kerr Kriisa (3 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.7 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.4 rpg)

Cincinnati: Baba Miller Jr. (10.5 rpg), Moustapha Thiam (6 rpg), Day Day Thomas (3.4 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (40.7%; 2.5 attempts), Don McHenry (39.2%; 6.4 attempts), Terrence Brown (34.1%; 3.5 attempts)

Cincinnati: Emanuel Sharp (36.5%; 6.8 attempts per game), Kingston Flemings (36.5%; 3.2 attempts per game), Milos Uzan (32.8%; 5.7 attempts)

How to Watch Utah vs. Cincinnati

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 15 Game Time: 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT

9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT Where: Fifth Third Arena | Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena | Cincinnati, Ohio How to watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Cincinnati 76, Utah 65

