Iowa transfer Seydou Traore commits to Utah Runnin' Utes
The Utah basketball program landed a commitment from Iowa transfer Seydou Traore on Saturday, according to reports.
Traore, who visited the Utes earlier this week, becomes Alex Jensen and his staff's fifth transfer commit after the Utes lost a dozen players from last season's squad to the portal; in addition to graduating the team's leading scorer, Gabe Madsen, this spring.
The 6-foot-7 Traore spent the past season with the Hawkeyes following one season at Manhattan College. He averaged 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27 appearances, including 12 starts, as a sophomore in the 2024-25 campaign. Traore shot 43.6% from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range.
Traore scored a season-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Michigan State on March 6. Earlier in the season he had 14 points, six assists, three blocks and three rebounds against New Hampshire on Dec. 30, and had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting at Maryland on Feb. 16.
Prior to joining Iowa, Traore put up 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a freshman at Manhattan College. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining starting next season.
A former unranked high school recruit, Traore was graded as a three-star transfer on 247Sports. He received interest from a handful of schools while in the portal, including Memphis, Kansas State, Villanova, UNLV, Georgetown, LSU and West Virginia.
Traore joins 6-foot-6 Jahki Howard (Auburn), 6-foot-4 guard Elijah "Choppa" Moore (Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (Akron) and 6-foot-3 guard Terrence Brown (Fairleigh Dickinson) as newcomers to Utah's program. In addition to their portal class, the Utes are bringing three-star recruit Kendyl Sanders, a product of IMG Academy who committed to Utah earlier this month.