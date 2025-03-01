Utah men's basketball interim coach Josh Eilert going out strong in final games
Utah Utes interim head coach Josh Eilert addressed the media ahead of the team's game against Arizona State, emphasizing the importance of staying united and focused amidst the recent coaching change. Just days after the dismissal of Craig Smith as head coach, Eilert is tasked with leading the Runnin’ Utes through the remainder of their inaugural Big 12 season.
Eilert’s message to the team was clear that despite the adversity, there is still a lot to play for. He pointed out the competitive nature of the Big 12 standings, where Utah, currently 10th with a 15-13 overall record (7-10 in Big 12 play), remains in contention for a top-eight seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. "We’ve got a lot to play for," Eilert said. "There’s a log jam in the middle. The top eight teams in the Big 12 at the tournament are going to get a bye. We’ve got a lot to prove."
Reflecting on his first game as interim coach, an 83-66 loss to Arizona, Eilert described the situation as a "whirlwind" but praised his players for their professionalism and resilience. "They’ve done an absolutely incredible job being professionals about it and understanding their role in the situation," Eilert noted. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team, adding, "It’s been an honor to be their leader through this turmoil, but excited to move forward with it and excited to finish the season the way it should be finished."
Eilert also compared his current role at Utah to his previous interim coaching experience at West Virginia, highlighting the differences between the two situations. Unlike last year, where roster uncertainty was a significant challenge, the Utes' current roster stability is a strength.
ESPN analyst says Utah firing Craig Smith had nothing to do with coaching
He credited Smith’s work in establishing a strong foundation and building a roster filled with character and cohesion. "The foundation has been built here," Eilert said. "The character of the guys and on the roster from top to bottom has been set, and all I’m really doing is keeping that thing going throughout the course."
As the Utes prepare for the home stretch of the season, Eilert remains focused on guiding the team through its final regular-season games against Arizona State, West Virginia, and BYU, with hopes of making a strong showing in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The season is far from over, and Utah still has much to fight for in the coming weeks.