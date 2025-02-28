Utah reportedly owes Craig Smith around $5 million as coaching search ramps up
The University of Utah reportedly owes former men's basketball head coach Craig Smith approximately $5 million after firing him, as his contract was fully guaranteed. Smith signed a six-year, $12.6 million deal in 2021, but after three seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance, Utah opted for a coaching change. According to ABC 4 in Salt Lake City, frustrations had been growing among the program's NIL boosters, who were hesitant to invest due to the team’s struggles.
Smith’s tenure showed early promise, but inconsistent performances and missed opportunities in key games ultimately sealed his fate. While the Utes had competitive moments under his leadership, they lacked the sustained success needed to compete at the highest level. This season, Utah’s inconsistency and sloppy play further eroded confidence in his ability to elevate the program.
The timing of Smith’s dismissal may be surprising, as Utah is still competing in the Big 12 race, but the move signals the program’s commitment to long-term success. The Utes are now conducting a crucial coaching search to find a leader who can restore them to national prominence.
Several potential candidates have emerged, including Alex Jensen and Andre Miller. Jensen, a former Utah star and current Dallas Mavericks assistant, has extensive coaching experience at both the NBA and international levels. Miller, one of the most decorated players in Utah basketball history, has been coaching in the NBA G-League with the Grand Rapids Gold.
With three regular-season games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament, Utah is looking to finish the season strong while also planning for the future. The next coaching hire will be a defining moment for the program as it aims to reestablish itself among the nation's elite.