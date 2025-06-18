Utah basketball reaches out to top-10 2027 recruit
As recruiting restrictions on high school sophomores lifted this past weekend, the Utah men's basketball program reportedly seized an opportunity to lay some groundwork with the top-ranked center in the 2027 class.
According to League Ready's Sam Kayser, the Runnin' Utes and several other power conference teams reached out to five-star prospect Paul Osaruyi after the initial contact period for all high school sophomores went into effect Sunday.
Duke, Houston, BYU and UCLA were also among the schools that recently contacted the 6-foot-10 forward out of Bella Vista Prep High School (Arizona). The Bruins offered on Osaruyi in late May, joining Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Cal State Northridge and Oklahoma State in the early mix.
Osaruyi told On3 during last month's live evaluation period that he went on a couple of unofficial visits to North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest.
Osaruyi was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 recruit nationally and the No. 2 center in the class of 2027. He checked in at No. 4 on ESPN60 and was tabbed as the No. 1 center by the outlet's recruiting database. He showcased his elite athleticism and defensive prowess in front of several college coaches during the Nike EYBL circuit last month.
Utah offered the top-ranked player in the 2027 class, Baba Oladotun, on May 27. The Runnin' Utes reportedly reached out to four-star DeMarcus Henry and top-35 prospect Jalen Davis over the weekend as well.
During a contact period, college coaches can receive calls and messages from college coaches. Recruits can take official visits starting Aug. 1, leading up to their junior year of high school.