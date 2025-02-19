Utah falls apart in final minute for 68-64 loss to No. 24 Oklahoma State
The Utah Utes women's basketball team fell just short in a hard-fought 68-64 loss to No. 24 Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. The gritty battle was an opportunity for head coach Gavin Petersen’s team to build momentum heading into the final stretch of conference play, but the Utes couldn’t capitalize in the closing minutes of the back-and-forth contest.
The loss snaps the Utes seven-game winning streak in conference play. Neither team held a double-digit lead, and the game was tied at 64 after a Matyson Wilke layup with 1:24 left. From that moment on, Utah was held scoreless as Oklahoma State made the key plays down the stretch. The turning point came with 34 seconds remaining when Praise Egharevba converted a crucial three-point play to put the Cowgirls ahead.
A controversial foul call against Kennady McQueen with 15 seconds left only added to the Utes' frustrations. McQueen appeared to make minimal contact with OSU's Anna Gret Asi, who lost the ball out of bounds. Without the call, Utah would have had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer. Instead, Asi split her free throws to seal the win for the Cowgirls.
Utah (20-6) controlled much of the third quarter, leading by as many as nine points before Oklahoma State stormed back in the final period. The Utes shot more efficiently from the field but were dominated on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 47-31.
Gianna Kneepkens was the lone Ute in double figures, finishing with 16 points. Jenna Johnson and Resse Ross contributed nine points each.
Oklahoma State (21-5) had three players in double figures, led by Micah Gray’s 18 points. Asi added 15 points, while Egharevba recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Utes now hit the road for their final regular-season trip, beginning with a matchup at Cincinnati on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+).