Utah flips 2025 three-star Oregon commit Ibrahima Traore
Utah men's basketball coach Craig Smith has added another significant player to the team's front-court for the 2024-25 season, with the announcement of forward Ibrahima Traore's signing. Traore, originally committed to Oregon and signed with them in November, has now joined the Runnin’ Utes. The specifics behind his departure from Oregon remain unclear.
Traore stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 225 pounds. He is recognized as a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Traore, from Bamako, Mali, spent the last three seasons at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida, where he averaged 18 points per game as a senior and is listed as a center prospect by 247 Sports.
Coach Smith expressed his excitement about Traore's addition, emphasizing his energy, passion, and defensive skills. Smith stated, “Ibrahima plays with tremendous energy and passion. He is an excellent rebounder and rim protector, and has a relentlessness to his game that seems to never stop.”
Traore had scholarship offers from the College of Charleston and Texas State, and interest from Miami and Florida Atlantic, highlighting his appeal to multiple programs. His performance at the NCAA Basketball Academy last summer caught the attention of many scouts around the country.
Traore's addition leaves Utah with one remaining open scholarship for the upcoming season. The Utes have faced significant roster changes, with key players like Branden Carlson and Cole Bajema exhausting their eligibility and five others, including Deivon Smith and Keba Keita, leaving via the transfer portal.
To address these losses, the Utes have actively recruited six transfer players this offseason. These additions include forward Keanu Dawes (Rice), guard Mason Madsen (Boston College), forward Zach Keller (Wake Forest), guard Miro Little (Baylor), forward Ezra Ausar (East Carolina), and wing Mike Sharavjamts (San Francisco). Smith's strategic recruitment aims to bolster Utah’s roster for the upcoming season.