Utah Utes vs. Oklahoma State women's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes women's basketball team is riding a seven-game win streak as they prepare to host No. 24 Oklahoma State on Feb. 18 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Utah has been dominant this season, holding a 20-5 overall record and an 11-3 mark in Big 12 play, sitting fourth in the conference standings. Their latest victory, a 98-62 win over Arizona State, was fueled by a season-high 18 three-pointers, breaking ASU’s record for most threes allowed by an opponent.
Utah vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State
Jon M. Huntsman Center- Salt Lake City, Utah
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Tip-off 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
Gianna Kneepkens continues to be a standout performer, leading the Utes with 24 points and 12 rebounds against ASU. Kennady McQueen also had a season-high 20 points, hitting six three-pointers. Kneepkens and McQueen are the only two players in the country shooting at 50/40/90 percentages while averaging over 10 points per game and logging at least 150 minutes.
Kneepkens is averaging 19.3 points per game, ranking among the nation’s top three-point shooters. She sits third in three-point percentage (47.2%), eighth in total three-pointers (77), and eighth in threes per game (3.08). Her return from a season-ending injury last year has been a game-changer for Utah, as the team is 13-1 when she makes at least three three-pointers in a game.
Head coach Gavin Petersen, in his first season leading the Utes, has already made an impact, guiding Utah to another 20-win season. The Utes are nationally ranked in multiple statistical categories, including No. 6 in three-pointers per game (10.2) and No. 4 in three-point percentage (38.2%).
Utah snubbed in latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
Oklahoma State enters the matchup at 20-5, just behind Utah in the Big 12 standings. The Cowgirls boast strong perimeter defense, which will be tested against Utah’s sharpshooters. This first-ever meeting between the two programs promises to be a thrilling contest.
OSU looks to bounce back from a 68-64 loss to BYU and secure their 11th league win, their highest total since 2020-21. They also aim to snap a two-game road losing streak. The team has four different 30-point scorers this season, a rare feat in Division I basketball. Tuesday’s game marks the first-ever meeting between OSU and Utah, adding another chapter to the Utes competitive Big 12 season.