Utah vs. Baylor: Men's Basketball: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and TV Channel
The Utah Utes face a challenging test on Saturday as they welcome the Baylor Bears to the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a Big 12 showdown. Both teams bring distinct narratives into the game, with Utah seeking redemption after a blowout loss to Houston and Baylor looking to build on their recent comeback win against Kansas State. With Baylor holding the upper hand in their previous encounter this season, Utah will need to rely on their home-court advantage to even the series.
Utah enters the game on the heels of a lopsided 70-36 defeat to No. 7 Houston. It was the Utes' lowest-scoring game of the season and one of their least productive outings in decades. Offensive struggles plagued the team, with Gabe Madsen, their leading scorer, managing only eight points. The Utes also recorded a season-low seven assists, indicative of their inability to find rhythm or cohesion on offense.
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Baylor (12-6) vs. Utah (11-7)
Tip-Off: 4:30 p.m. ET
Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: ESPN2 (Check local listings)
Streaming: ESPN+
Despite the setback, Utah has shown resilience this season. Under head coach Craig Smith, the Utes have defended their home court well, winning at least 10 games at home in three of the last four seasons. Last year, they posted an impressive 17-4 record at the Huntsman Center, their best home performance since 2013-14. Against Baylor, the Utes will need that home-court magic to snap a two-game skid and avoid falling further behind in Big 12 play.
Baylor, meanwhile, is coming off a thrilling 70-62 victory over Kansas State. The Bears showcased their resilience by overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit, marking their second double-digit comeback win of the season. Freshman sensation VJ Edgecombe was instrumental, scoring a career-high 30 points, including 20 in the second half. His performance underscored why he is a projected top-five NBA Draft pick and the Big 12’s leading freshman scorer.
The Bears also got significant contributions from Jalen Celestine, who added 18 points and seven rebounds. Baylor’s balanced attack, with five players averaging double figures this season, makes them a formidable opponent. Their offensive prowess, highlighted by an average of 80.2 points per game, will test Utah’s defense, which has been inconsistent in recent outings.
Utah vs. BYU Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and TV Channel
The first meeting between these teams on New Year’s Eve ended in a dominant 81-56 Baylor victory. In that game, Baylor held Madsen and fellow scorer Ezra Ausar to a combined six points, neutralizing Utah’s offensive threats. Freshman Edgecombe led Baylor with 19 points, while Hunter Erickson was a bright spot for Utah with 13 points off the bench.
Utah's Keanu Dawes making a name for himself in Big 12
For Utah to turn the tide, Madsen and Ausar must step up and deliver more efficient performances. Additionally, the Utes will need to limit Baylor’s second-chance opportunities; the Bears lead the Big 12 in offensive rebounds, averaging 13.3 per game.
Utah's Craig Smith after loss to No. 7 Houston: 'This is big boy basketball'
The altitude at the Huntsman Center could also play a role. Baylor coach Scott Drew acknowledged the challenge of playing at elevation, especially for a team that has dealt with injuries to key players like Langston Love and Jeremy Roach. However, with Edgecombe in red-hot form and Robert Wright emerging as a reliable playmaker, Baylor remains a dangerous opponent.