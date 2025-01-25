Utah vs. BYU Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and TV Channel
Utah and BYU reignite their rivalry in another thrilling edition of the "Holy War on the Hardwood" this Saturday. Utah comes into the matchup riding high after a commanding 79-61 victory over Kansas, led by Gianna Kneepkens' career-best 30 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. The Utes demonstrated excellent ball movement in that game, assisting on 90% of their made field goals, a season-high mark.
The Utes (7-3 in their last 10 games) boast an offensive average of 77.4 points per game while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points. Kneepkens has been the driving force behind Utah's success, averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.2% from the field, 44.8% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line. She’s complemented by key contributors like Mayé Touré and Jenna Johnson, who have stepped up in critical moments throughout the season.
BYU, on the other hand, is looking to snap a two-game losing streak to Utah and secure Coach Amber Whiting’s first win against the Utes. The Cougars (10-8, 1-6 in Big 12 play) have struggled in conference games, particularly in the second half. Despite starting the season strong in third quarters, outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per frame, BYU has since been outscored 20.6-15.1 in the third during Big 12 play. Defense remains a cornerstone of BYU's strategy, as the team has held opponents to 59.9 points on 36.2% shooting in their 10 wins. However, in losses, those numbers spike to 73.2 points and 41.5% shooting allowed.
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Tip-Off: 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Freshman Delaney Gibb has been a bright spot for the Cougars, averaging 16.9 points per game on 47.8% shooting. Gibb, a five-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week, ranks fourth nationally in scoring among freshmen. She’s supported by Emma Calvert, who averages 12.6 points per game.
Utah's defense will need to disrupt BYU’s ball movement and capitalize on the Cougars’ turnover struggles. BYU averages 19.4 turnovers per game in Big 12 play, resulting in 20.6 points for opponents. Utah's ability to force turnovers and convert on the other end could be pivotal.
Historically, Utah has dominated the rivalry, holding a 68-41 all-time record and winning four of the last five matchups. The last meeting, in December 2023, saw the Utes cruise to an 87-68 victory. With both teams motivated and Utah looking to climb back into the AP Top 25 rankings, this game promises to be a high-stakes showdown. The Utes’ offensive efficiency and Kneepkens’ stellar form give them the edge, but BYU’s defense and Gibb’s scoring ability ensure they’ll fight to the final buzzer.