Utah vs. No. 7 Houston Men’s Basketball: How to Watch, Game Time, and TV
The Utah men’s basketball team rides high on a three-game winning streak and is set to face one of its toughest challenges this season against No. 7 Houston on Wednesday, January 22, at 6 p.m. ET. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather, adding anticipation to this Big 12 showdown at the Fertitta Center in Houston.
The Cougars enter the game with a stellar home record of 10-0 and an overall mark of 14-3 against teams above .500. Houston, known for its suffocating defense, has held opponents to just 35.6% shooting from the field, making it a test for Utah’s high-powered offense, which ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 80.2 points per game and a shooting percentage of 46.8%. Key to the matchup will be Houston’s ability to contain Utah’s offensive efficiency, which is significantly better than what Houston’s defense has typically allowed this season.
Utah vs No. 7 Houston
Wednesday, January 22
Tip-Off: 6 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
Houston's J’Wan Roberts will look to build on his standout performance from the Cougars’ nail-biting 69-68 victory over UCF, where he posted 21 points. Utah, meanwhile, will lean on Gabe Madsen, who averages 15.8 points per game and is a prolific threat from beyond the arc, making 2.9 three-pointers per contest. Madsen’s duel with Houston’s sharpshooter LJ Cryer, who averages 13.8 points and 2.8 made threes per game, could be pivotal in determining the outcome.
For Utah, the matchup follows a dramatic overtime victory against in-state rival BYU. The 73-72 win marked the Utes’ second consecutive triumph over the Cougars, a feat not achieved since 2013-15. Ezra Ausar was the star of the rivalry game, delivering a season-high 26 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting, along with six rebounds. In his last three games, Ausar has been a critical piece for Utah, averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Statistically, Houston has been dominant in its last 10 games, winning all and outscoring opponents by an average of 22.3 points per contest. In contrast, Utah has been inconsistent, going 5-5 while allowing opponents to score 74.4 points per game. To pull off the upset, Utah will need to limit turnovers and capitalize on every offensive opportunity against Houston’s disciplined defense.
This first Big 12 clash between the Utes and Cougars promises to be a compelling battle, with Utah aiming to keep its momentum alive against one of the nation’s elite programs.