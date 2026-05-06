3-star Utah QB visit could establish foundation for 2027 recruiting class

The relationship between the Utah football program and 2027 quarterback prospect Noah Spinks appears to be moving fast.

Just a few days after receiving an offer from the Utes, the left-handed passer from Humble, Texas, shared to his X account Wednesday that he's lined up an official visit with Utah for later this month.

According to his social media, Spinks will be in Salt Lake City from May 29-31. That weekend is shaping up to be a big one for the Utes staff, which is also set to host a couple of high-priority targets in four-star wide receiver Blake Wong and top-35 interior offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo during that same stretch.

Spinks hasn't garnered the same level of attention from Power 5 schools like Wong and Mageo have in recent months, though it wouldn't be shocking if his recruitment picks up steam following his debut on 247Sports' database as a three-star and the No. 15-ranked Texas quarterback. The recruiting service recently updated his profile to make him the No. 103-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class as well after not giving him a ranking previously.

As such, a majority of Spinks' offer sheet features Group of 5 and low-major programs. He does, however, hold an offer from North Carolina and has locked in an official visit with Bill Belichick's Tar Heels for June 5-7, according to his X account. A report from InsideCarolina has indicated North Carolina is considered Spinks' top school.

Time will tell how the Humble Summer Creek High School product's recruitment plays out heading into his senior year. In addition to his two Power 5 offers, he's being recruited by Samford, Western Kentucky, Nicholls, Southern Miss and Texas Southern, among others.

Utah's Other 2027 QB Targets

Following Thaddeus Thatcher's decommitment in January , Utah is without a quarterback in its 2027 class going into the summer. Whether that changes soon might not rely solely on Spinks, though, given the Utes are also pursuing Brody Rudnicki, a three-star prospect from Folsom, California.

Rudnicki, who's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 95 quarterback in the class, shared to his X account Wednesday a photo of him and Gunderson at his home. He hasn't reported an official visit to Utah, though the Utes have been on his radar since he received their offer in late January. He's also fielding heavy interest from BYU and Cal.

Utah has struck out on some of its other quarterback targets, including Kamden Lopati (Michigan), Carson White (Oklahoma State commit) and Dane Weber (missed final cut). It's still in the race to land three-star California native Chance Thomas, the No. 27 quarterback in the class, though he hasn't arranged a trip to Salt Lake City for an official visit. Ryan Rakowski and DJ Mitchell are a couple other California quarterbacks to keep an eye on.

Utah holds three commitments in its 2027 class from wide receiver Kingston Parks, defensive lineman Tiki Teeples and edge rusher Jack Henderson.