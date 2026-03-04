Utah football gaining traction in 3-star prospect's recruitment

Things between the Utah football program and class of 2027 recruit Ronnie Gomiller are developing fast.

Roughly 5 minutes after sharing that he'd received an offer from the Utes on X on Tuesday, the three-star prospect from East St. Louis High School (Illinois) revealed via the social media platform that he'll be in Salt Lake City from May 29-31 for an official visit.

Gomiller has been garnering attention from the Division I ranks for much of the past year, with offers flying in from schools in the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West. He's drawn heavy interest from coaching staffs around the country as 247Sports' No. 45-ranked athlete in the 2027 class.

Other recruiting services tag Gomiller as a wide receiver, though his tape indicates the 5-foot-10 speedster is much more than just a route runner. His elusiveness, quickness and overall awareness when the ball is in his hands is why 247Sports categorizes him as an "athlete," and explains why East St. Louis was comfortable with him returning punts this past season.

The school that is widely considered to be the frontrunner to land Gomiller is Michigan State, which is looking to add to first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald's 2027 recruiting class with another three-star prospect following commits from Grant Adloff and Savior Owens in January. The regime switch from Johnathan Smith to Fitzgerald hasn't pushed the Spartans out of the race for Gomiller, who has a trip to East Lansing planned for this spring as well.

The soon-to-be senior also holds offers from Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Washington State, Toledo and UNLV. Corey Robinson of 247Sports has Michigan State as his crystal ball prediction to land Gomiller. Time will tell whether Utah can change that outlook.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect and The Oakridge School (Texas) product, Kingston Parks , is the only 2027 recruit to commit to Utah at this point. Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State.