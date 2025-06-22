3-star WR recruit commits to Utah football
The Utah football program landed a commitment Saturday from 2026 wide receiver recruit Perrion Williams.
The 6-foot-1 California native announced his pledge to the Utes with a post to X during his official visit to campus. Williams became the eighth commitment in Kyle Whittingham's 2026 recruiting class and the seventh in the month of June alone.
"I’m thankful to say I’m committed," Williams wrote on X. "Thank you to everyone who’s been there for me my family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Your support means everything. I’m excited for what’s next. Let’s work!"
Williams' trip out to Salt Lake City coincided with visits from Felix Ojo, a five-star offensive lineman prospect from Texas, as well as a trio of in-state talents, Kennan Pula and his brother Jaron Pula — both from Lone Peak High School — plus Aisa Galea'i from Timpview High School. Williams committed to Utah over competing offers from Colorado State, Minnesota, Nevada and UNLV, among others.
Williams was a standout at Saint Francis High School (California) this past season with 52 catches for 757 yards and nine touchdowns. He turned a few heads with an impressive showing at a regional football camp in Northern California recently as well.
"Williams is an ascending player who has looked good at multiple events this off-season," wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "He's one of the more polished route runners in the region and just knows how to get open. He's a natural pass catcher with a large radius and the ability to catch the ball through contact and win 50-50 balls."
Williams was ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 86 prospect from the state of California. He's the first wide receiver commit in Utah's 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 63 in the country and No. 14 in the Big 12.
Williams is also the second Utah commit in as many days, with three-star tight end prospect Bear Fisher announcing his pledge to the Utes on Friday. The rest of Utah's 2026 class includes three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 160 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.