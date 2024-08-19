Alex Smith to become first inductee of Utah Football's Ring of Honor on Aug. 29
As Utah Athletics enters a new chapter this fall, a significant tradition will be introduced at Rice-Eccles Stadium with the Utah Football Ring of Honor. This initiative honors the greatest figures in the program’s storied 130-year history. The first inductee, former Ute quarterback Alex Smith, will be celebrated during halftime at Utah’s season opener against Southern Utah on August 29th.
Utah Football has a rich legacy of producing elite athletes and coaches, including conference players of the year, All-Americans, Hall of Famers, and Super Bowl champions. The Ring of Honor is designed to recognize those who have achieved excellence in college football, the NFL, and beyond. Each year, two new members will be added, ensuring that the program’s finest are permanently remembered.
Mark Harlan, Utah’s Director of Athletics, expressed his enthusiasm for the new tradition, noting that the Ring of Honor is a fitting tribute to the program’s all-time greats. He emphasized that Alex Smith, with his accomplishments both on and off the field, embodies the spirit of Utah Football. Smith’s induction comes in the same year as his enshrinement into the College Football Hall of Fame, solidifying his place as a Utah legend.
To be considered for the Ring of Honor, former Utes must meet specific criteria, such as holding school records, earning consensus All-American status, or having a lengthy NFL career. Inductees must also have been inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame, graduated from a four-year institution, or attended the University of Utah for at least three years.
Smith’s accomplishments as a Ute include being a first-team All-American, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and a two-time All-Mountain West selection. His success continued in the NFL, where he had a 16-year career and earned Pro Bowl invitations. Beyond football, Smith has made a significant impact through his charitable work, including his foundation supporting foster teens. His legacy will now be permanently enshrined at Rice-Eccles Stadium, inspiring future generations of Utes.