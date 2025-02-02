Dan Patrick reflects on historic Alex Smith trade that set up a 'Chiefs Dynasty'
Seven years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a franchise-altering decision that reshaped the landscape of the NFL. On that day, the team officially moved on from Alex Smith, trading him to Washington in a deal that, at the time, seemed like a routine quarterback transition.
However, as Dan Patrick recently reflected, that moment was much bigger than just a transaction—it was the catalyst for the Chiefs' dynasty and the ascension of Patrick Mahomes, who is now on the verge of leading his team to an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.
At the time of the trade, Smith was playing some of the best football of his career. In 2017, he threw for over 4,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions, leading the Chiefs to a 9-6 record as a starter. Smith had consistently been a winning quarterback in Kansas City, helping stabilize the franchise after his arrival from San Francisco in 2013. However, Andy Reid and the Chiefs' front office had seen something special in a young gunslinger from Texas Tech—Patrick Mahomes. They traded up to select him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and from that moment, Smith’s future in Kansas City was in doubt.
Patrick discussed the trade on his show and recalled how the deal was set in motion behind the scenes. When he interviewed Smith just hours before the trade became official, the veteran quarterback played it close to the vest, unwilling to reveal what he knew. "He had to know something," Patrick said, recognizing that such deals don’t happen overnight. Soon after, Smith was sent to Washington in exchange for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick. While it seemed like a reasonable move for both sides at the time, history would prove that Kansas City had made a generational decision.
What followed was nothing short of legendary. Mahomes sat for most of his rookie season behind Smith, learning from one of the most respected veterans in the league. Then, in 2018, Mahomes exploded onto the scene, throwing for 50 touchdowns and winning NFL MVP in his first full season as a starter. The Chiefs were suddenly transformed from a solid playoff team into a juggernaut, and Mahomes would go on to lead Kansas City to three Super Bowl appearances in four years, winning two.
Now, as the Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl, they stand on the brink of history. No team has won three straight Super Bowls, but Mahomes has an opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. It all traces back to that decision seven years ago—the moment Andy Reid and the Chiefs bet their future on Mahomes and set the stage for one of the greatest runs in NFL history.