Betting line for Utah vs. Arizona State football game shifts after Sam Leavitt injury news
Arizona State has categorized starting quarterback Sam Leavitt as "doubtful" for Saturday's contest at Utah, putting his playing status in serious jeopardy and altering the perception around the game in the eyes of major U.S. sportsbooks.
After Leavitt was downgraded from "probable" in his team's second availability report for the Week 7 affair, the betting markets increased the spread and changed the projected total for the Utes and Sun Devils' matchup.
Utah, which previously checked in as a 5.5-point favorite, is now favored by 7.5 points over Arizona State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The projected total points were also changed from 50.5 to 44.5 points following the update to Leavitt's availability status.
The surprise addition to Thursday's availability report technically means there will be a 25% chance that Leavitt, who's yet to miss a game this season, will take the field against the Utes on Saturday. Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham elaborated on his quarterback's status on Friday while appearing on local radio show Bickley & Marotta, saying Leavitt has been dealing with the injury since Arizona State's contest against Baylor from Sept. 20, and that it would be a "mini-miracle" if Leavitt played Saturday against Utah.
Arizona State lost the only game Leavitt missed last season, a 24-14 setback to Cincinnati on Oct. 19.
Should the 6-foot-2 sophomore be unavailable for Saturday's game, Arizona State will look to veteran signal-caller Jeff Sims to lead the offense, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Sims, now in his sixth year, played three seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Nebraska before transferring to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 campaign, appearing in 36 games across his college career, including four last season with the Sun Devils, while completing 57.4% of his pass attempts for 31 career touchdown passes to 29 interceptions.
It's also worth noting there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Salt Lake City area on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday night's forecast includes possible thunder with a 90% chance of precipitation.
Updated Odds, Spread and Total for Arizona State vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -7.5 (-115)
- Arizona State: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -320
- Arizona State: +260
Total: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.