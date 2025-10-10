Utah will likely face Arizona State’s backup QB on Saturday
The Big 12 shared the second batch of availability reports for Utah and Arizona State Thursday night, with a big name categorized as "doubtful."
Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt, who previously appeared under the "probable" tab on the initial availability report, was downgraded to "doubtful" two days before Saturday's showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The surprise addition to the availability report means there will be a 25% chance that Leavitt, who's yet to miss a game this season, will play in the Week 7 contest between the Utes and Sun Devils. Leavitt's completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,039 yards and 8 touchdowns through five games this season.
Should the 6-foot-2 sophomore be unavailable for Saturday's game, Arizona State will look to veteran signal-caller Jeff Sims to lead the offense, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Sims, now in his sixth-year, played three seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Nebraska before transferring to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's appeared in 36 games across his college career, including four last season with the Sun Devils. Sims has completed 57.4% of his pass attempts and has 31 career touchdown passes to 29 interceptions.
Arizona State already ruled true freshman Cameron Dyer "out" for Saturday in its initial availability report.
For the Utes, they've ruled out seven players for Saturday's tilt, though it appears they'll have Jackson Bennee after the two-way standout sustained an injury during the West Virginia game.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- S Rabbit Evans
- S Nate Ritchie
- WR Daidren Zipperer
- TE Hunter Andrews
- DE Paul Fitzgerald
- S Josh Sovereign
- OL Isaiah Garcia
Arizona State Availability Report
Out
- DB Xavion Alford
- DE Albert Smith III
- WR Noble Johnson
- QB Cameron Dyer
- DB Plas Johnson
- LB Zyrus Fiaseu
- OL Doughless Teloma
- DL Ian
- OL Brent Helton
- DL Zac Swanson
- DL MyKeil Gardner
- OL Desean Bryant Jr.
Doubtful
- QB Sam Leavitt
Questionable
- RB Kyson Brown
Probable
- DL Clayton Smith
- S Xavier Skowron
- TE Khamari Anderson
- P Kanyon Floyd
- K Jesus Gomez
- DB Montana Warren
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
What do the designations mean?
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate