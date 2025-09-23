Betting lines, point spread for Utah vs. West Virginia Week 5 college football game
Coming off a disheartening loss, the Utah football team will look to get back on track Saturday when it takes on West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT), with viewing options on Fox.
Here's a look at the latest betting odds for the Utes-Mountaineers Week 5 matchup.
Utah favored by double-digits
After getting thumped, 34-10, at home by Texas Tech in Week 4, the Utes are expected to right the ship in their second Big 12 contest of the 2025 season.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists Utah as a 12.5-point favorite over a West Virginia squad that's also licking its wounds from a blowout loss, as the Mountaineers look to move past a 41-10 defeat at the hands of Kansas in Week 4.
The latest injury news
West Virginia, which was a 12-point underdog heading in, struggled to move the chains on third down (3-of-15) and subsequently lost the time of possession battle without its top running back, Tye Edwards, due to injury.
Edwards' coach, Rich Rodriguez, said Edwards is "probably still doubtful" for Saturday's game against Utah with a hip pointer. The Mountaineers' ability to run the ball against the Utes, who allow 110.8 yards on the ground per game, will certainly hinge on the 6-foot-2 redshirt junior's availability status — especially considering Rodriguez's top two running backs in the Jayhawks game totaled just 18 yards on 12 combined carries.
For Utah, the health of junior quarterback Devon Dampier will be closely monitored leading up to kickoff. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said on Monday after the Red Raiders game that Dampier was impacted by an injury he sustained late in the Wyoming game in Week 3, admitting the New Mexico transfer had to miss two days of practice in the lead-up to their Big 12 opener.
Whittingham added that he doesn’t believe Dampier’s injury will have long-term ramifications, but the team doesn’t know for certain.
Dampier had his most inefficient day as a passer in a Utah uniform, though the lack of a run game and inconsistencies from the wide receiver position certainly didn't help the cause during the Utes’ 24-point loss at home. Dampier finished 25-of-38 through the air for 162 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions while being held to 11 rushes for 27 yards on the ground.
Utah vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -12.5 (-120)
- West Virginia: +12.5 (-102)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -550
- Texas Tech: +400
Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. West Virginia betting trends
Utah
- Record against spread: 3-1
- Moneyline: 3-1
- Over-under: 2-2
West Virginia
- Record against spread: 2-2
- Moneyline: 2-2
- Over-under: 0-4
- Percentage of bets on spread: Utah (64%)
Utah vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT
- Where: Milan Puskar Stadium | Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to watch (TV): Fox
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.