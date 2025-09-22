Rodriguez Gives Concerning Update on Tye Edwards, Cyncir Bowers Ahead of Utah Matchup
This past weekend, West Virginia really struggled to run the football despite finishing the game with 182 yards for the night. Much of that came late in the game from backup quarterbacks Jaylen Henderson and Khalil Wilkins, who accounted for 115 of those yards.
Just before the game, starting running back Tye Edwards was ruled out with a hip injury. He practiced in a green jersey throughout the week and traveled with the team, but felt like he couldn't go after going through pregame warmups. His absence clearly made an impact on the outcome of the game, considering WVU couldn't get any of its backs going when the game was still in reach. Starter Clay Ash totaled just 12 yards on seven carries, and Cyncir Bowers totaled six yards on five carries.
Even worse news? Both Edwards and Bowers' status for this week's game against Utah is up in the air.
"Hopeful might be too much," Rodriguez responded when asked about Edwards' status. "I'm more... he's probably still doubtful right now with his hip pointer. He's trying to. It's not where he's wanting to sit out. He's a kid that really wants to play."
Edwards ran incredibly hard in the Backyard Brawl, rushing for 125 yards and three scores, clearly making a difference in the game. If it weren't for him, who knows if the Mountaineers would have come out of that one victorious?
Rodriguez also mentioned that Bowers is in the concussion protocol, which is no surprise following that vicious hit he was on the receiving end of on Saturday, where his helmet flew nearly five yards behind him. He is considered questionable for this weekend.
If those two are ruled out, WVU will be extremely thin at the running back position with just Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich, and Andre Devine available. Kannon Katzer is still working his way back from injury, so we'll get an update on him either tomorrow at Rodriguez's press conference or later this week when the injury report comes out.
