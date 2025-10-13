Big Noon Kickoff heading to Provo for Utah-BYU rivalry game
Big Noon Kickoff will be on campus for another Utah football game.
This time, however, Fox's pregame crew will be heading to Provo, Utah, for the latest installment of the Holy War rivalry.
BYU's campus is set to host Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II and company for Saturday's showdown against Utah, with coverage slated to begin at 8 a.m. local time, ahead of the 6 p.m. kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium.
It's the second time in a month's span that a Big 12 affair involving the Utes was chosen to be the center of Fox's college football coverage. Utah's campus hosted Big Noon Kickoff for its league opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 20.
Saturday will mark the pregame show's first appearance in Provo since last October's conference game between BYU and Arizona.
This time, the Utes are the subject of Fox's pregame show ahead of their anticipated matchup with their in-state rival. After checking in as the No. 23 team in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, Utah will head down south to battle No. 15 BYU in the first Holy War in which both teams are ranked since 2009. It's also the only ranked matchup on the Big 12's Week 8 slate.
The Utes, who earned a spot in the AP Top 25 poll after thumping Arizona State to move to 5-1 on the season, will seek their first win over their in-state rivals since 2019 when they go toe-to-toe with the Cougars in the 103rd all-time meeting between the two teams.
BYU escaped last season's head-to-head affair at Rice-Eccles Stadium with a 22-21 win, courtesy of a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds after a controversial penalty against Utah earlier in the drive gave Jake Retzlaff and company a chance to march down the field, drain the clock and set up the game-winning score.
Both rosters have undergone significant changes since their last meeting; Utah surrounded dual-threat quarterback and New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier with a new batch of weapons, while the Cougars turned to true freshman Bear Bachmeier to lead the offense from under center over the offseason.
Through six games, Dampier and Bachmeier helm two of the Big 12's top scoring offenses, with Utah ranking No. 2 in the league (39.5 points per game) followed closely by BYU (37.5 points per game). They're also the conference's top two rushing attacks; the Utes pace all 16 teams with 248.2 yards per game, while the Cougars post 238 yards on the ground per contest.
"Should be a great matchup,"Whittingham said of the BYU game. "I would say it's shaping up to be a biggest event in the state of Utah, sporting event [wise], like it is most years."