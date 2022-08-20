Skip to main content
Britain Covey continues to shine despite thumb injury

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Britain Covey (41) at NovaCare Complex. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite suffering a thumb injury in a preseason matchup against the Jets, former Ute Britain Covey has continued to shine in the Eagles training camp.
Following an initial scare where Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey claimed to have "torn ligaments" in his right thumb, the rookie has continued to shine in the Eagles training camp despite what turned out to be just a sprain.

“(Britain Covey) said torn ligaments, and that’s not what it is...I’ll tell him to keep his doctor opinions (to himself),” Head Coach Nick Sirianni clarified last week.

According to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Covey recorded a receiving touchdown on Friday during an Eagles 11v11 period. Despite another fastball from quarterback Reid Sinnett, Covey managed to secure the pass and cross the goal line. 

Regardless of his thumb injury, Covey has continued to practice hard as he desperately tries to secure a roster spot for the 2022 season. Last week, Covey was also seen fielding punts immediately following the injury, demonstrating his dedication to make the final roster.

Covey's next opportunity to play will come tomorrow on Sunday, August 21 against the Cleveland Browns. Kick-off is set for 11 AM MDT.

