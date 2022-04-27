Britain Covey shares update on NFL Draft preparations and partnership with OMORPHO Gravity Sportswear

I had the pleasure to interview NFL Draft prospect Britain Covey from The University of Utah. We talked about his partnership with OMORPHO Gravity Sportswear and the upcoming NFL Draft.

During his senior season at Utah, wide receiver Britain Covey caught 52 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns. During his tenure, he made five All-Pac-12 selections, four as a returner and was first-team in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Covey set a program record in punt return yardage with 1,092 total yards. He also returned four punts for touchdowns while playing for the Utes. In addition, Covey led Utah in receiving yards in 2015, 2018, and 2020. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at Utah in career punt returns (2nd, 92), receptions (2nd, 184), all-purpose yards (3rd, 4,241), and receiving yards (6th, 2,011). Covey's play-making ability made him one of the top players to watch in the Pac-12.

What made you want to start? And get involved with Omorpho?

Britain Covey: "Well, obviously, as an athlete, you know, you want to maximize your training. And for me, a big part of why I wanted to start was I tore my ACL back in 2019. You know, hoping for the best things to help me with injury prevention and just getting stronger, and I'm such a small guy out on the football field, right? The average guy and so I'm just always looking for the best style of training that will help or ease that will help me get faster, quicker, more explosive. And so with Omorpho I just love the product. I mean, it's unlike anything I've ever [worn] and so I reached out and got more product, and then you know, the partner took off from there."

So it helps you get faster and quicker with wearing it and improve your receiving skills?

Britain Covey: "Yeah, The main thing for me is when you lift in a weight room, it's good. But a lot directly translate to, you know, on the field. I've known guys who are extremely strong, we can squat 500 pounds, but then you get them out and they're not on the field you know? And that's why I love Omorpho, you wear it while you're doing your work out, I wear it while I run routes, I wear it while I run and tack, and so I'm basically listing the exact muscles that I will be using that weight room and hoping it translates I get to actually wear it during the activities that directly translate to the field and so that's the biggest thing."

The NFL draft is coming up. Have you been in contact with any teams?

Britain Covey: "Yeah, I had contact with about 12 teams. Zoom calls and different things like that. It's getting ready for next Saturday. I don't really know what to expect, but I know I’ll get picked somewhere, and it's crazy because you don't know where you're going to end up. You know?"

What team did you root for growing up?

Britain Covey: "When I was little, it was the Colts. That was my favorite NFL team. You know the Reggie Wayne-Marvin Harrison team."

What do you feel you bring to an NFL team?

Britain Covey: "Well, for me, I think it's all about bringing your skill set. Certain things that you can't teach, you know, it's like, for example, you can teach how to catch the ball. You can teach different things, but you can't teach field vision or the ability to run with the ball. And that's kind of what I have that's unique. And so you know, when you have something you can't teach, that's what makes you valuable. Like, you just can't teach that kind of size. Like you no matter what you do. You can't teach that and so for me, the ability to run with the ball, and that's something that you can't really teach just natural and in return or receiver wherever that is."

Besides Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison, who are some other receivers you looked up to?

Britain Covey: "For me, undersized guys, you know, I mean, Cole Beasley, someone that I've watched throughout my career. Him Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, all of those guys. You know, Steve Smith is nice. And I know Steve, you know, he's, obviously Utah grad, so he's a good friend of mine. He's been a good example to me of just, you know, I love the quote, 'It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog,' I think that he epitomizes that quote."

What do you like to do more? Punt Return or play receiver?

Britain Covey: "Oh, they both bring their different aspects of what's good. I personally like to play receiver because I think that it's so mental. I think that the reason why I was successful receiver was because, you know, I was smart, and I think that that is an underrated aspect to playing receiver."

Who are some of your favorite teammates at Utah?

Britain Covey: "Favorite teammates of all time? Gotta be Devin Lloyd; he is definitely one of my favorite teammates', best friends. Zack Moss is one of my best friends I've played with, Zack, and Tyler Huntley, Kenneth Scott when in 2015 was kind of my mentor and older brother. So yeah, I've got, man, I could name a list three pages long if you gave me that. I just have loved my teammates throughout my career."

What were some of your favorite stadiums to play at in the Pac-12?

Britain Covey: "Oh, I love playing at Washington State because I felt like it was a really kind of smaller enclosed crowd that was super loud. And then I love playing at Oregon. I thought Oregon's crowd was really fun, and their stadium was really cool."

How was playing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas?

Britain Covey: "I mean, yeah, we're talking about pretty unbelievable. I've talked to the Raiders a couple of times in the last couple of weeks. So, you know, to go there would be pretty fun. That's such an amazing stadium. Yeah."

