BYU will be down with "the blues" for Holy War in Salt Lake City
The BYU Cougars will try to give Snoop Dogg a run for his money with who can wear the most blue. Utah's biggest rival will be wearing an "all royal" uniform set down to the facemask when they come to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Nov. 9. The attire for all 12 of BYU's 2024 football games was announced on Thursday.
The top rivalry of the Beehive State, often referred to as the "Holy War," is steeped in history and fierce competition, featuring two schools that share similar backgrounds but differ in many respects. The University of Utah Utes currently lead the all-time series with a 62-35-4 record. The Utes have dominated recent history, winning 10 of the last 11 encounters. However, in their most recent clash in 2021, BYU emerged victorious with a 26-17 win in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Three key games for Utah Utes in 2024 football season
Utah quarterback Cam Rising has expressed his enthusiasm for the rivalry's return, emphasizing his desire to beat the Cougars. "I just want to go down there and whoop their ass," Rising said. "Pretty much that’s all I’m focused on." His statement underscores the intensity and passion that both teams bring to this storied matchup.
The Holy War is one of the oldest rivalries in college football, with the first game played in 1896. The two teams were conference rivals from 1922 until 2010, ensuring annual matchups that added to the rivalry's rich history. Although the rivalry took brief breaks due to Utah's move to the Pac-12 and resulting scheduling conflicts, it remains a key fixture in both schools' football seasons.
The next chapter in this storied rivalry will continue with the two teams as conference foes. This game promises to bring the same intensity and passion that has defined the rivalry for over a century. As the Utes and Cougars prepare to face off once again, fans can expect a game filled with fierce competition, historical significance, and the undying spirit of college football rivalry at its finest.