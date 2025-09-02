Coaches poll: Was Utah ranked after dominant win?
A 33-point victory on the road against a Big Ten team evidently wasn't enough to get Utah inside the US LBM Coaches Poll's top 25 teams after Week 1.
A few days removed from a triumphant victory over UCLA, the Utes found themselves in a similar position to their preseason ranking on Tuesday when the second coaches poll of the 2025 season was released.
Utah was left just on the outside of the top 25 after receiving 117 points from the panel of coaches, placing the Utes as the top unranked team in the latest poll.
Kyle Whittingham and company remained on the outside looking in despite throttling the Bruins on both sides of the ball in their season opener from the Rose Bowl last Saturday, racking up nearly 500 yards of total offense while limiting UCLA to just a pair of third down conversions and fewer than 250 total yards of offense. The Utes didn't allow Devon Dampier to get sacked and conversely brought down the Bruins' signal-caller, Nico Iamaleava, four times during their 43-10 win from Pasadena, California.
"We did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that was the biggest difference," Whittingham said Monday during his media availability. "[There's] no shortage of things for us to address this week, but again, a good start to the season and and we just got to continue to work hard and focus from week to week, take them one at a time."
Ohio State checked in atop the coaches poll with 59 first-place votes following the Buckeyes' 14-7 win over Texas, which dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 with the loss. Penn State, Georgia and LSU rounded out the top four teams.
Four teams from the Big 12 appeared in the top 25, led by No. 10 Arizona State and followed by No. 18 Iowa State, No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 25 BYU.
Here's a look at the rest of the poll.
Coaches Poll Top 25 (post-Week 1)
- Ohio State (1-0) [59 first-place votes]
- Penn State (1-0) [6]
- Georgia (1-0) [1]
- LSU (1-0) [1]
- Oregon (1-0)
- Texas (0-1)
- Miami (1-0)
- Clemson (0-1)
- Notre Dame (0-1)
- Arizona State (1-0)
- South Carolina (1-0)
- Illinois (1-0)
- Michigan (1-0)
- Ole Miss (1-0)
- Florida (1-0)
- SMU (1-0)
- Tennessee (1-0)
- Iowa State (2-0)
- Florida State (1-0)
- Alabama (0-1)
- Indiana (1-0)
- Texas A&M (1-0)
- Texas Tech (1-0)
- Oklahoma (1-0)
- BYU (1-0)
Others Receiving Votes
Utah 117; Louisville 95; Missouri 88; Kansas State 79; Tulane 45; USC 41; Auburn 41; TCU 33; Iowa 23; Navy 17; Georgia Tech 17; Nebraska 13; Memphis 11; South Florida 9; Duke 5; Kansas 4; Washington 3; Vanderbilt 2; FIU 1;